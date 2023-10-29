Some miscreants in Rajasthan’s Alwar opened fire at a hotel. The incident took place on Saturday, October 28. A video of the incident has surfaced which shows two people firing in the air at the entrance of the hotel. The people present at the hotel started to run for their life after the miscreants started firing. The miscreants left the spot after leaving a slip asking to pay up Rs 50 lakh as extortion. Police have launched investigation after looking at the CCTV video of the incident. Delhi Assault Video: Woman Slapped, Thrashed With Stick by Man In Front of Child in Mangolpuri, CCTV Footage Surfaces.

Alwar Shooting

VIDEO | "We received information of some miscreants firing at a hotel located at Telco intersection area under Alwar Sadar police station (in Rajasthan) and demanding extortion of Rs 50 lakh. After the firing, the miscreants also left a slip. A police team has been formed to nab… pic.twitter.com/fTWB41cGWD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 29, 2023

