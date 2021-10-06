After heavy rainfall accompanied with thunder storm, a technical snag has been detected in the overhead wire near Airoli station on UP Trans -Harbour line at around 6:20 pm on Wednesday evening.

Technical snag in the overhead wire after heavy rain and thundering near Airoli station on UP Trans -Harbour line @Central_Railway from 6.20 pm. Will keep you updated. — Shivaji M Sutar (@ShivajiIRTS) October 6, 2021

Problems Detected in Overhead Wires in Karjat- Kalyan and Kasra - Kalyan sections:

Due to heavy rain n thundering, there are intermittent problems in holding the overhead wire in Karjat- Kalyan and Kasra - Kalyan sections @Central_Railway . — Shivaji M Sutar (@ShivajiIRTS) October 6, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)