At least 4 dead, 10 rescued so far and many people were feared trapped on Friday, July 15 after a wall of godown in Delhi's Alipur district collapsed. The injured have been sent to the hospital. Police and fire brigade at the spot. Further details are awaited.

#UPDATE | 4 dead in Alipur wall collapse, confirms Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)