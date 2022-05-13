At least 16 people died in a fire that broke out at a building near west Delhi's Mundka metro station on Friday. Fire department officials said the number could go up as more were feared trapped, and rescue operation was underway.

Check Tweet:

#UPDATE | A total of 16 bodies were recovered from the 3-storey commercial building which had caught fire this evening near Delhi's Mundka metro station. Third floor is yet to be searched: Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Director — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2022

