BJP President JP Nadda‘s twitter account was restored back after it was hacked on Sunday. The alleged hackers had used the account to tweet malicious links and also asked for ‘donations’ in the name of Russia and it’s citizen

See Tweet:

#UPDATE | BJP national president JP Nadda's Twitter account restored after it was briefly hacked. pic.twitter.com/WqMjqAkzr7 — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2022

