A Boat sank in Brahmaputra river in Assam near Nimati Ghat, Jorhat on Wednesday. Barman Jorhat Additional DC Damodar says There were around 50 people in the boat which met with the accident, out of which 40 people have been rescued.

#UPDATE | Boat accident in Brahmputra river, Assam: There were around 50 people in the boat which met with the accident, out of which 40 people have been rescued, says Jorhat Additional DC Damodar Barman Resue teams on the spot. pic.twitter.com/drcMOWTGVW — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2021

