A level 2 fire broke out in the Haico Super Market in the Powai area of Mumbai on Thursday morning. There was no report of any casualty, reported ANI. According to reports the blaze erupted at around 6:15 am. At least 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Check Tweet:

#UPDATE Mumbai | The level 2 fire broke out at about 7:30 am in Haico Super Market, Powai. No injuries reported: BMC — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2022

