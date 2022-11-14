After a bomb explosion took place in Istanbul, a Turkish Minister said that person responsible for Istanbul bombing has been arrested. In another statement, Turkish minister accuse Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) for the alleged bomb blast that took place in Istanbul. As per reports, six people were killed and 53 injured in 'Bomb Attack' in Istiklal Avenue. Istanbul Blast: 6 Killed, 53 Injured in 'Bomb Attack' in Istiklal Avenue, Says Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Person Responsible for Istanbul Bombing Arrested

#UPDATE | Person responsible for Istanbul bombing arrested: AFP News Agency cites the Interior Minister Turkish minister accuses Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) over Istanbul bombing: AFP News Agency — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2022

