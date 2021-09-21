The bodies of all the three people, who had drowned following Ganpati immersion at Versova beach on September 19, have been recovered. The body of the remaining missing person was recovered today. On Sunday, 3 boys drowned and two were rescued when they have swept away in the Versova Creek waters, the BMC Disaster Control had said.

The tragic incident took place late on Sunday night when the boys had gone for the immersion of Lord Ganesh idols marking the end of the 10-day long Ganeshotsav.

#UPDATE | The body of the remaining missing person has been recovered. A total of three children had drowned following Ganpati immersion at Versova beach on Sept 19. — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)