A carpenter from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh has modified his Tata Nano into a helicopter at the cost of around Rs. three lakhs. The man, identified as Salman, said that "I have made a helicopter that runs on the roads. It took about 4 months to complete the work. There is a lot of demand for it." Assam: Motor Mechanic Nurul Haque Turns Maruti Swift Into Lamborghini, Will Gift It to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (See Pics).

Tata Nano turned Into Helicopter:

Uttar Pradesh | A Carpenter from Azamgarh converts his Nano car into a replica of a helicopter I have made a helicopter that runs on the roads. It took about 4 months to complete the work and it cost around Rs 3 lakhs. There is a lot of demand for it: Carpenter Salman (20.12) pic.twitter.com/redDcLonfP — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 21, 2022

Watch Tata Nano with Blades in Action:

