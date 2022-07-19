A group of people organised a wedding of frogs to please the rain God in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur on Tuesday, July 19. "It's an important ritual. They have been married off. I prayed to God and I am hopeful that it will rain," reported ANI, quoting organiser Radhakant Verma as saying.

Check Tweet:

Uttar Pradesh | A group of people organised a wedding of frogs to please the rain God, in Gorakhpur "It's an important ritual. They have been married off. I prayed to God and I am hopeful that it will rain," says Radhakant Verma, organizer pic.twitter.com/schLpHeUeT — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)