Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today inaugurated Lulu Mall in Lucknow. Spread across 2.2 million square feet, the mall will be opened to the public from July 11. The next mega projects of the LuLu Group are malls in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency, Varanasi and in Prayagraj.

