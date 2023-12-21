In a shocking incident, a police constable aided by his colleagues stole a spare tyre from a confiscated Innova car, parked outside the police station. The incident has reportedly taken place in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The 56-second video clip shows, the cop identified as Anuj taking out the stepney from the impounded vehicle while two of his associates wait beside him patiently. They then help the constable Anuj to roll the tyre and take it to a black coloured vehicle parked outside the police station. The complainant who reportedly recorded the video alleged that he was taken inside the police station by the cops. The incident occurred on November 27 but came to light after the video went viral. Assistant Commissioner of Police said they have taken the case on priority and an investigation has been initiated related to the case. Uttar Pradesh: Two UP Police Personnel Arrested in Ghaziabad After They Steal Rs 3.60 Lakh Theft Money From Thieves.

Police Steal Spare Tyre From Impounded Vehicle:

#Kanpur: Police Constable Anuj is seen stealing a tyre from a seized Innova car has taken internet on storm in a video said to be from #Kanpur, UP. “The policeman took out the stepney, two people came out from the room near the station in-charge's room in the police station.… pic.twitter.com/qBB0aNb2hP — Saba Khan (@ItsKhan_Saba) December 19, 2023

