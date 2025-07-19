A bizarre incident unfolded at Mirzapur railway station on Saturday when a CRPF jawan, waiting for the Brahmaputra Mail to Manipur, allegedly asked a group of Kanwariyas for ganja on Platform 1. The jawan, identified as Gautam Harijan, reportedly misbehaved and hurled abuses when they refused. This triggered a physical altercation, and the Kanwariyas thrashed the jawan. He later boarded his train and left the station. Following the incident, Government Railway Police (GRP) registered a case against seven Kanwariyas, including Satyam (18), Abhishek Sahu (18), and Abhay Tiwari (18). ASI Ashok Kumar and Constable Pradeep Kumar Pal detained them from the platform. As the charges were bailable, all the accused were granted bail. RPF station in-charge Chaman Singh Tomar confirmed that legal action was taken before their release. Haridwar: Kanwariyas Brutally Beat Youth in Manglaur After His Bike Touches Them As Cops Watch in Silence; Video Surfaces.

CRPF Jawan Beaten by Kanwariyas After Asking for Ganja at Mirzapur Station

The CRPF Jawan is deployed in Manipur and was on his way to board Brahmaputra mail when the incident took place. Seven suspects were arrested and sources claim they have been released. pic.twitter.com/9gNtsVoy8s — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 19, 2025

