The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) successfully busted a drugs party after coming across a revealing Instagram reel on July 24. The video featured a girl and several others flaunting cash with background music. Little did the accused know that this act of "showing off" would lead to their arrests. The police utilized the shared reel to track down and apprehend the entire gang. As a result of the operation, four persons were arrested, and a substantial amount of over Rs 6 lakh, believed to be connected to drug-related activities, was seized by the authorities. The main accused and others involved in the drug case are still absconding, said police.

Drug Peddlers Arrested After Instagram Reel

लखनऊ: सोशल मीडिया पर नोटों की गिनती करने वाले वायरल वीडियो से पकड़े गए ड्रग्स स्मगलर, यूपी एसटीएफ ने गोमती नगर इलाके से एक युवती समेत चार तस्करों को किया गिरफ्तार। पकड़े गए आरोपियों के पास से 6.57 लाख रुपये की नगदी हुई बरामद। पकड़े गए आरोपियों का मास्टरमाइंड आर्यन मोबाइल ऐप के… pic.twitter.com/F51sGvTxoE — UP Tak (@UPTakOfficial) July 24, 2023

