A fire broke out in the engine and two compartments of a train going from Saharanpur to Delhi on Saturday at Daurala railway station near Meerut. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualties were reported. Passengers were seen pushing the train in a bid to separate the rest of the compartments from the fire-laden engine and compartments.

Watch Video:

Uttar Pradesh: Fire broke out in engine & two compartments of a Saharanpur-Delhi train, at Daurala railway station near Meerut. Passengers push the train in a bid to separate the rest of the compartments from the engine and two compartments on which the fire broke out. pic.twitter.com/zkAuiwDrJ5 — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) March 5, 2022

