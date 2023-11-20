A team of FSDA (Food Safety and Drug Administration) conducted raid at a store in a mall in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Monday, November 20. The team looked for halal-certified products at the store, however no such items were found. Recently, the Yogi Adityanath government banned the production, storing, distribution and sale of halal-certified edible items in the state. Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Government Bans Sale of Halal Products in State After Cases of 'Forged' Halal Certificates Being Provided To Boost Sale.

FSDA Team Conducts Raid at Store in Lucknow Mall Over Halal Certified Products

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | A team of FSDA (Food Safety and Drug Administration) conducted raid at a store in a mall in Lucknow today to look for halal-certified products. No such product was found. UP Government has banned the production, storing, distribution and sale of… pic.twitter.com/K0cnKUGbub — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)