Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): Parents of a group of students of a private school in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad lodged a complaint against the school authorities after a teacher allegedly trimmed their children's hair without permission.

The incident came to light on Saturday after a group of parents approached the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS), and complained against the school authorities.

DIOS Arun Dubey said, "Some children of St. Mira's School in Moradabad and their parents had come with a complaint that the children's hair has been cut by the school without the consent of the parents," Arun Dubey told ANI.

Parents alleged that over 50-60 students' hair was trimmed without their consent. "We have submitted a written complaint to DIOS and demanded justice for our kids," a parent told ANI.

"My child was running high on fever and was scheduled to get his blood test done today. But the school administration made him stand the whole day and trimmed his hair without our consent," he complained.

A student, studying in class 9th said, "I kept crying asking our teacher to stop but she did not listen. My hair was already short, but trimmed even more."

The School's Director Akshi Prakash however refuted the parents' claims. "The complaint is a clear attempt to defame our school's image. A declaration of school discipline is signed by the parents every year and strict notice is being taken only after giving three notices," she said.

Meanwhile, DIOS Arun Dubey added that further action will be taken after knowing the side of the school in the matter. (ANI)

