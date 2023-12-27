The Uttar Pradesh police arrested a youth over a social media post threatening another "Pulwama-like terror attack". The security forces were also put on high alert. The UP Police was notified of the ‘Pulwama-like terror’ threat by an X user, formerly Twitter. The detained accused, Mohammad Talha Mazar, a Madarsa student, had posted on his social media, “Inshallah, soon a second Pulwama will happen”. He was arrested by the Saharanpur police from Deoband. Death Threat to Yogi Adityanath: Uttar Pradesh CM Receives Death Threat on Twitter, Probe Underway.

Man Held for Threatening 'Pulwama-Like' Terror Attack

