In Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, police swiftly responded to a viral video showing a group harassing a Muslim family during Holi celebrations. One individual has been arrested, and three minors detained in connection with the incident, as authorities intensify efforts to identify other culprits seen in the video. The distressing event unfolded in Dhampur city, where the family was forcefully smeared with colours by a group of men, sparking outrage and calls for action against the offenders. The video circulating on social media captured the aggressive actions of the men, prompting authorities to launch a thorough investigation to ensure justice for the victims. Uttar Pradesh: Group Harasses Muslim Family, Forcibly Hurls Colour on Them During Holi Celebration in Bijnor's Dhampur; Police React After Video Goes Viral.

One Arrested, Three Minors Detained in Bijnor

Muslim Family Harassed During Holi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)