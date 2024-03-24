In a distressing event, a Muslim family was subjected to harassment by a group of men who forcefully smeared them with colours in the lead-up to the Holi festival in Dhampur city, Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh. The exact date of the incident remains uncertain, but a video capturing the episode has been circulating on social media, prompting calls for action against the offenders. The video shows the men encircling the Muslim family, which included two women and a man travelling on a bike. The men aggressively applied colours and splashed water on them under the guise of Holi celebrations. The family, clearly distressed by the act, attempted to shield themselves and protested against the men’s actions. In response, the group chanted religious slogans such as ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’. The Bijnor police have stated that the Dhampur Area Officer has been instructed to conduct an investigation and take necessary action. The authorities are currently working to identify the culprits seen in the video. The Dhampur circle officer has also been directed to communicate with the victims and initiate a thorough investigation. Holi Celebration in Lucknow Society Turns Violent As Two Groups Attack Each Other; Video Goes Viral.

Muslim Family Harassed in Bijnor

