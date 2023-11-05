A patient was carried to a hospital on a cart in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur due to unavailability of ambulance in the area. The patient’s family alleged that they did not get an ambulance from the hospital. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, a man can be seen pushing the cart, with the patient on it, to the hospital as there was shortage of ambulance. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Carries Pregnant Wife to Hospital on Pushing Cart Due to Unavailability of Ambulance in Damoh (Watch Video).

Ambulance Shortage in Hamirpur

