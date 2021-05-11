Uttar Pradesh Reports 20,463 New COVID-19 Cases, 29,358 Discharges & 306 Deaths in Past 24 Hours:

Uttar Pradesh reports 20,463 new #COVID19 cases, 29,358 discharges and 306 deaths in the last 24 hours Total cases 15,45,212 Active cases 2,16,057 pic.twitter.com/aU7A6HHnEG — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 11, 2021

