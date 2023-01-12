Several people have lost their lives in road accidents due to dense fog in Uttar Pradesh. In another such incident, Bundelkhand expressway in Uttar Pradesh witnessed a horrifying road accident on Thursday morning as a car caught fire after hitting a truck due to dense fog. Three people were charred to death in the accident. After getting information of the incident, police reached the spot and have sent the bodies for post-mortem. Jharkhand Road Accident: Pickup Van Carrying 20 Passengers Overturns in Seraikela-Kharswan District; Three Killed and Several Injured

Bundelkhand Expressway Accident:

कोहरे के कहर से बढ़ रहे हैं सड़क हादसे, बुंदेलखंड एक्सप्रेस-वे पर ट्रक से टक्कर होने पर कार में लगी आग, तीन लोग ज़िंदा जले। माधवगढ़ निवासी यह लोग चित्रकूट से दर्शन कर वापस लौट रहे थे, पुलिस ने तीनों का शव कब्ज़े में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है।#ख़बर_यूपीतक — UP Tak (@UPTakOfficial) January 12, 2023

