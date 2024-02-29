The body of Yash Mittal, a BBA student at Bennett University in Greater Noida, was discovered in a 4-foot-deep pit in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district. Mittal had been missing since February 26, sparking fears for his safety. His father, an electronics businessman, received a ransom demand of Rs six crore. Reports indicate that the suspects in the murder, identified as Rachit, Shubham Upadhyay, Sushant, and Sumit Pradhan, were arrested after the investigation. Reports suggest that the murder occurred after Mittal confronted the suspects about their excessive drinking, leading to a fatal altercation when the suspects strangled him to death before burying his body. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Mistakenly Shot in Head by Cop Inside Police Station in Aligarh, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Body of Missing BBA Student Found

ग्रेटर नोएडा की बैनेट यूनिवर्सिटी के छात्र यश मित्तल की हत्या उसी के दोस्त रचित, शुभम उपाध्याय, सुशांत और सुमित प्रधान ने की। पांचों शराब पार्टी कर रहे थे। यश मित्तल ने कहा कि कब तक मेरे पैसों की दारू पीते रहोगे। इसी पर उन्होंने गला दबाकर मार डाला और लाश गड्ढे में दबा दी। https://t.co/2eajeJRuG1 pic.twitter.com/5OuTzWLOJt — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 28, 2024

