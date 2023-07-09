In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, three people, including a woman were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in the state. As per news agency ANI, the lightning strikes took place in the Mainpuri district on Saturday, July 8. "3 people died and 3 got injured due to lightning strikes. The injured are undergoing treatment. Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased will be given," Ramji Mishra, Additional District Magistrate, Mainpuri said. Bihar: Fifteen People Killed in Lightning Strikes in Eight Districts of the State.

Three Killed in Separate Incidents of Lightning Strikes

Uttar Pradesh: Three people, including a woman, killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in the Mainpuri district yesterday 3 people died and 3 got injured due to lightning strikes. The injured are undergoing treatment. Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased will… pic.twitter.com/6YSUYEiFwT — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)