Uttar Pradesh: ‘We’ve Tested Samples of Drinking Water From 100 Places, All Samples Are Safe With No Bacterial Contamination’, Says Lucknow Municipal Commissioner.

We've come to know about COVID contamination in sewage, no official confirmation on it, but as precautionalry measure we've tested samples of drinking water from 100 places, all samples are safe with no bacterial contamination.Testing will continue: Lucknow Municipal Commissioner pic.twitter.com/WaPBQJTrwq — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 27, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)