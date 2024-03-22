On Friday, March 22, the body of a woman was discovered in a semi-nude state on the bank of a pond in the village Basdila Pandey under the jurisdiction of Turkpatti police station in Kushinagar district. Bottles and empty glasses were found scattered near the scene, indicating possible involvement of alcohol. Additional Superintendent of Police Ritesh Kumar Singh stated that authorities promptly responded to the scene, initiating an investigation and sending the body for postmortem examination. The circumstances surrounding the woman's death remain under investigation as authorities work to uncover the truth behind this event. Uttar Pradesh Police on High Alert, Issue Directives To Maintain Peace Ahead of Ramzan, Holi Celebrations.

Body of Woman Found in Semi-Nude State

Police Responds

