A woman was brutally thrashed over a land dispute in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur. The video of the incident has surfaced on social media. In the viral video, some people can be seen attacking the woman with sticks in broad daylight. After the video went viral, the Jaunpur Police also took cognisance and tweeted about the same saying that the authorities have taken preventive measures in the case. The Police also wrote that people who were seen resorting to violence at the scene of crime have been booked. Navi Mumbai: Toddler Beaten Up At Daycare Centre For Refusing to Eat Food, Parents File Complaint After CCTV Video Surfaces.

Woman Thrashed in Jaunpur

प्रभारी निरीक्षक मछलीशहर द्वारा अवगत कराया गया कि खड़ंजा को लेकर विवाद हुआ था, जिसमें तहरीर के आधार पर मुकदमा पंजीकृत किया गया है । विधिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। — Jaunpur police (@jaunpurpolice) March 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)