Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, Dehradun Qazi on Saturday offered to covert madarsa complexes into COVID-19 care centers.

Uttarakhand: Amid rise in COVID cases in state, Dehradun Qazi offers to covert madarsa complexes into COVID care centers. We're ready to convert all madarsa complexes into COVID care centers. We'll support the govt whatever way possible: City Qazi Mohd. Ahmed Qasmi pic.twitter.com/hlMkN5CrqE — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2021

