The incessant rainfall caused havoc in Uttarakhand last night. The Chamoli Police said, "The water level of the Nandakini river crossed the danger mark in Nandanagar area of ​​Chamoli, yesterday night. River water entered many houses and people left their homes and took shelter in safe places." Several videos have surfaced online that show the intensity of floods. One video shows drain water entering inside shops in Chamoli's Pipalkoti. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Dehradun, Pauri, Tehri, Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar, saying very heavy to extremely heavy rain/thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and very intense to extremely intense spell is very likely to occur at isolated places in the next 24 hours. Uttarakhand Rains: India Meteorological Department Issues Red Alert for Heavy Rainfall Across State on August 13 and 14.

Uttarakhand Flood Video

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Due to incessant rainfall in Chamoli district, drain water entered inside shops in Pipalkoti, yesterday night pic.twitter.com/SkqlCkcdxK — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 14, 2023

Uttarakhand Flood

Uttarakhand | The water level of Nandakini river crossed the danger mark in Nandanagar area of ​​Chamoli, yesterday night. River water entered many houses and people left their homes and took shelter in safe places: Chamoli Police pic.twitter.com/GnH2bYg6mF — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 14, 2023

'Red Alert'

Uttarakhand | Very heavy to extremely heavy rain/thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and very intense to extremely intense spell is very likely to occur at isolated places in Dehradun, Pauri, Tehri, Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar in the next 24 hours: IMD — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)