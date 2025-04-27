The Uttarakhand government has cancelled the registration of 77 Pakistani nationals who had enrolled for the annual Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage. State Tourism and Culture Minister Satpal Maharaj announced the decision, stating that it would take immediate effect. Emphasising the state’s commitment to ensuring the safety of all pilgrims, Maharaj said, “Tourism and terrorism cannot go hand in hand.” The government aims to maintain a secure and spiritually fulfilling environment for devotees participating in the sacred yatra. Officials reiterated that the state remains vigilant against any potential threats and will continue to prioritise the security and religious sentiments of the pilgrims visiting these revered Himalayan shrines. Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Dates Announced: Pilgrimage To Be Held Between June and August; Devotees Can Apply at kmy.gov.in, Says MEA.

Uttarakhand Cancels Char Dham Yatra Registrations of 77 Pakistani Nationals

