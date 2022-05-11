A couple has moved to court against their son and daughter-in-law demanding either a grandchild within a year or compensation of Rs 5 crores from both in Uttarakhand, reported ANI. “They were wedded in 2016 in hopes of having grandchildren. We didn't care about gender, just wanted a grandchild. I gave my son all my money, got him trained in America. I don't have any money now. We have taken a loan from bank to build home. We're troubled financially and personally. We have demanded Rs 2.5 cr each from both my son and daughter-in-law in our petition," father SR Prasad said.

Check Tweet:

