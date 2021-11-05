Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated re-development projects worth Rs 130 crore at Kedarnath. Earlier, PM Modi offered prayers at the Shiva temple in Kedarnath and unveiled a 12-foot statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya at the Seer's reconstructed samadi.

Uttarakhand | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates re-development projects worth Rs 130cr at Kedarnath These projects include Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini pic.twitter.com/BxYcfPcyw4 — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021

