A woman homeguard on Wednesday jumped off a bridge to chase down a group of mobile phone thieves and caught one of them, reported ANI. Babli Rani, deployed on traffic duty, ran after the group after she saw them snatching a mobile phone from a passerby and escaping. "One of the thieves jumped off the bridge so then I also jumped and caught him," Rani was quoted as saying.

उत्तराखंड: हरिद्वार में महिला होमगार्ड बबली रानी ने पुल से छलांग लगा कर चोर को पकड़ा। उन्होंने कहा, "एक व्यक्ति ने बताया कि कुछ लोग चोरी कर रहे हैं। मैं भाग कर गई, मैंने देखा कि वे 7 लोग हैं। उसमें से कुछ भाग गए थे। एक ने पुल से छलांग लगाई फिर मैं भी कूद गई और उसे पकड़ लिया।" pic.twitter.com/FvxeIucEuW — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) September 22, 2022

