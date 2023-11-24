On Friday, November 24, priests at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, offered special prayers for the safety of 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi region. Meanwhile, the rescue operation for the 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel entered Day 13 on Friday. An official said that drilling operations had to be halted temporarily yesterday as cracks were identified in the platform supporting the drilling machine. The rescue efforts will resume today. Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Drilling Work Halted Again After Technical Snag in Augur Machine, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to Stay Overnight at Site.

Special Prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple 41 Workers Trapped Inside Uttarkashi Tunnel

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Priests at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, offered special prayers for the safety of 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/1FDIBODr3y — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2023

