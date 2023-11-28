West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, November 28 said that a team has been sent to Uttarkashi for helping the people of Bengal trapped in Silkyara tunnel. "The team led by Rajdeep Dutta will help evacuation and safe return of the trapped workers in the tunnel at Silkyara to their homes in West Bengal", Mamata Banerjee wrote on a post on X, formerly Twitter. She further provided additional details of the team and their contact number. Three workers from Bengal have been reportedly trapped inside the Uttarkashi collapsed tunnel, her statement read. Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: Temporary Medical Facility Expanded Inside Silkyara Tunnel Due to Rescue Operation, Team of Doctors and Experts Deployed (Watch Video).

WB CM Mamata Banerjee Sends Team To Uttarkashi:

Have rushed a team to Uttarkashi for helping our people. The team, led by Rajdeep Dutta, Liaison Officer, Office of Resident Commissioner, New Delhi, will help evacuation and safe return of the trapped workers in the tunnel at Silkyara, Uttarkashi to their homes in West Bengal.… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)