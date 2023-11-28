A temporary medical facility has been expanded inside the Silkyara tunnel owing to the ongoing rescue operation of 41 workers trapped in it for last 17 days. According to the authorities, in case of an emergency, 8 beds have been arranged by the health department and a team of doctors and experts has been deployed. Further, the officials aware with the matter told ANI that after evacuating the trapped workers, health training will be done at this place in future. Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation Update: Rescuers Break Through Silkyara Tunnel Rubble, End of Ordeal for 41 Trapped Workers Soon.

Temporary Medical Facility Expanded Inside Silkyara Tunnel

