Vadodara Boat Capsize: 10 People Rescued; Action Will Be Taken Against Those Responsible, Says State Health Minister Rushikesh Patel

  • Tech
    T-Hub Selects 10 Startups To Drive Artificial Intelligence and Semiconductor Innovation in India; Check Names of Selected Startups T-Hub Selects 10 Startups To Drive Artificial Intelligence and Semiconductor Innovation in India; Check Names of Selected Startups
  • Sports
    Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Schedule: Get Time Table, Fixtures and Full List of Sports Events To Be Held at KIYG 6th Edition Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Schedule: Get Time Table, Fixtures and Full List of Sports Events To Be Held at KIYG 6th Edition
  • Entertainment
    Uorfi Javed Takes a Nasty Jibe at Shibani Dandekar Over Her Expensive Loewe Dress, Says, ‘It’s Your Insecurity' (See Posts) Uorfi Javed Takes a Nasty Jibe at Shibani Dandekar Over Her Expensive Loewe Dress, Says, ‘It’s Your Insecurity' (See Posts)
  • Lifestyle
    Pregnant Suki Waterhouse Sports Casual Look! Robert Pattinson’s Girlfriend Covers Baby Bump in White Hoodie and Oversized Black Track Pants (View Pics) Pregnant Suki Waterhouse Sports Casual Look! Robert Pattinson’s Girlfriend Covers Baby Bump in White Hoodie and Oversized Black Track Pants (View Pics)
  • Viral
    Orange Peel Theory Takes Social Media by Storm as Desi Netizens Share Hilarious Memes and Witty Posts on X Orange Peel Theory Takes Social Media by Storm as Desi Netizens Share Hilarious Memes and Witty Posts on X
  • Festivals
    Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station Facts: Know All About New Ayodhya Railway Station That Has Airport-Like Amenities and More Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station Facts: Know All About New Ayodhya Railway Station That Has Airport-Like Amenities and More
  • Videos
    Bilkis Bano Case: Rape Convicts Seek Extension Of Time To Surrender, Supreme Court To Hear Plea On January 19 Bilkis Bano Case: Rape Convicts Seek Extension Of Time To Surrender, Supreme Court To Hear Plea On January 19
    • Close
    Search

    Vadodara Boat Capsize: 10 People Rescued; Action Will Be Taken Against Those Responsible, Says State Health Minister Rushikesh Patel

    The state health minister also said that ten people have been rescued so far. "The government has taken the incident very seriously, and necessary instructions have been issued," he added.

    Socially Team Latestly| Jan 18, 2024 07:51 PM IST

    Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, on Thursday, January 18, called the Vadodara boat capsize incident a sad incident. "Condolences to the families of those who have died. Action will be taken against those responsible for this incident," he added. The state health minister also said that ten people have been rescued so far. "The government has taken the incident very seriously, and necessary instructions have been issued," he added. Earlier in the day, a boat carrying 27 children capsized in Vadodara's Harni Motnath Lake. Vadodara Boat Capsize: Boat Carrying 27 Children Capsizes in Gujarat’s Harni Motnath Lake, Rescue Operation Launched (Watch Video).

    Action Will Be Taken Against Those Responsible

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    BJP Boat Capsizes Gujarat Gujarat Boat Capsize Harni Motnath Lake Keyur Rokadiya rescue operations Rushikesh Patel Vadodara Vadodara Boat Capsize
    You might also like
    Vadodara Boat Capsize: Around 7-8 Children Have Died, Says BJP MLA Keyur Rokadiya After Boat Carrying Students Capsizes in Gujarat's Harni Motnath Lake (Watch Videos)
    News

    Vadodara Boat Capsize: Around 7-8 Children Have Died, Says BJP MLA Keyur Rokadiya After Boat Carrying Students Capsizes in Gujarat's Harni Motnath Lake (Watch Videos)
    Socially Team Latestly| Jan 18, 2024 07:51 PM IST

    Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, on Thursday, January 18, called the Vadodara boat capsize incident a sad incident. "Condolences to the families of those who have died. Action will be taken against those responsible for this incident," he added. The state health minister also said that ten people have been rescued so far. "The government has taken the incident very seriously, and necessary instructions have been issued," he added. Earlier in the day, a boat carrying 27 children capsized in Vadodara's Harni Motnath Lake. Vadodara Boat Capsize: Boat Carrying 27 Children Capsizes in Gujarat’s Harni Motnath Lake, Rescue Operation Launched (Watch Video).

    Action Will Be Taken Against Those Responsible

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    BJP Boat Capsizes Gujarat Gujarat Boat Capsize Harni Motnath Lake Keyur Rokadiya rescue operations Rushikesh Patel Vadodara Vadodara Boat Capsize
    You might also like
    Vadodara Boat Capsize: Around 7-8 Children Have Died, Says BJP MLA Keyur Rokadiya After Boat Carrying Students Capsizes in Gujarat's Harni Motnath Lake (Watch Videos)
    News

    Vadodara Boat Capsize: Around 7-8 Children Have Died, Says BJP MLA Keyur Rokadiya After Boat Carrying Students Capsizes in Gujarat's Harni Motnath Lake (Watch Videos)
    Vadodara Boat Capsize: Boat Carrying 27 Children Capsizes in Gujarat’s Harni Motnath Lake, Rescue Operation Launched (Watch Video)
    News

    Vadodara Boat Capsize: Boat Carrying 27 Children Capsizes in Gujarat’s Harni Motnath Lake, Rescue Operation Launched (Watch Video)
    Gujarat: Remains of 2800-Year-Old Settlement, Buddhist Monastery Found in PM Narendra Modi’s Hometown Vadnagar (Watch Video)
    News

    Gujarat: Remains of 2800-Year-Old Settlement, Buddhist Monastery Found in PM Narendra Modi’s Hometown Vadnagar (Watch Video)
    Chandigarh Mayor Elections 2024: After This Election, the Scorecard Will Be INDIA 1, BJP 0, Says AAP Leader Raghav Chadha (Watch Video)
    Politics

    Chandigarh Mayor Elections 2024: After This Election, the Scorecard Will Be INDIA 1, BJP 0, Says AAP Leader Raghav Chadha (Watch Video)
    Vadodara Boat Capsize: Boat Carrying 27 Children Capsizes in Gujarat’s Harni Motnath Lake, Rescue Operation Launched (Watch Video)
    News

    Vadodara Boat Capsize: Boat Carrying 27 Children Capsizes in Gujarat’s Harni Motnath Lake, Rescue Operation Launched (Watch Video)
    Gujarat: Remains of 2800-Year-Old Settlement, Buddhist Monastery Found in PM Narendra Modi’s Hometown Vadnagar (Watch Video)
    News

    Gujarat: Remains of 2800-Year-Old Settlement, Buddhist Monastery Found in PM Narendra Modi’s Hometown Vadnagar (Watch Video)
    Chandigarh Mayor Elections 2024: After This Election, the Scorecard Will Be INDIA 1, BJP 0, Says AAP Leader Raghav Chadha (Watch Video)
    Politics

    Chandigarh Mayor Elections 2024: After This Election, the Scorecard Will Be INDIA 1, BJP 0, Says AAP Leader Raghav Chadha (Watch Video)
    Google Trends Google Trends
    JEE Mains 2024
    200K+ searches
    NTA
    200K+ searches
    NHPC share price
    20K+ searches
    T20 World Cup 2024
    20K+ searches
    Arun Govil
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    Google Trends Google Trends
    JEE Mains 2024
    200K+ searches
    NTA
    200K+ searches
    NHPC share price
    20K+ searches
    T20 World Cup 2024
    20K+ searches
    Arun Govil
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Google News Telegram Bot