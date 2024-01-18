Vadodara Boat Capsize: 10 People Rescued; Action Will Be Taken Against Those Responsible, Says State Health Minister Rushikesh Patel

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, on Thursday, January 18, called the Vadodara boat capsize incident a sad incident. "Condolences to the families of those who have died. Action will be taken against those responsible for this incident," he added. The state health minister also said that ten people have been rescued so far. "The government has taken the incident very seriously, and necessary instructions have been issued," he added. Earlier in the day, a boat carrying 27 children capsized in Vadodara's Harni Motnath Lake. Vadodara Boat Capsize: Boat Carrying 27 Children Capsizes in Gujarat’s Harni Motnath Lake, Rescue Operation Launched (Watch Video).

Action Will Be Taken Against Those Responsible

