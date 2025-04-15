Stone pelting occurred on the Bhagalpur–Howrah Vande Bharat Express near Hatpuraini halt, between Bhagalpur and Tikani stations, damaging the train’s window. The window glass of Coach No. C2, at seat numbers 53 and 54, was found broken. Luckily, no injuries were reported among the passengers. Malda Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Manish Kumar Gupta confirmed the incident and said that CCTV footage from the train is being closely reviewed. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has begun an investigation and is taking all necessary steps to identify and take action against the culprits involved in the stone pelting. Man Caught on Camera Vandalising Vande Bharat Express Window With Hammer? Here’s Fact Check of Viral Video.

Miscreants Pelt Stones at Bhagalpur-Howrah Vande Bharat Express

