A shocking case of alleged religious discrimination has surfaced from Varanasi, where two Muslim youths were reportedly denied service at a local tea shop after revealing their names. According to eyewitness accounts, the incident occurred when the two young men visited a tea stall for a casual drink. However, the atmosphere turned hostile when the shopkeeper asked them their names. Upon learning that they were Muslim, he allegedly asked them to leave the premises immediately. The man reportedly justified his actions by saying, “Don’t you have tea shops in your own locality? You people come here intentionally because our sisters and daughters go to the temple nearby.” The incident has triggered outrage on social media and raised concerns over rising intolerance in everyday interactions. While local authorities have not yet issued an official statement, civil rights activists call for swift action to prevent such discriminatory behaviour in public spaces. Varanasi Shocker: 19-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped by 23 People Over 6 Days Across Multiple Locations Including Hotels and Hookah Bars, 6 Arrested.

बनारस में दो मुस्लिम लड़के दुकान पर चाय पीने गए थे, तभी एक आदमी ने उनसे नाम पूछा. जैसे ही पता चला कि वो दोनों मुस्लिम हैं, उसने उन्हें भगा दिया. उस आदमी ने उनसे ये भी कहा कि क्या तुम्हारे इलाके में चाय की दुकानें नहीं हैं? तुम लोग जानबूझकर इधर आते हो क्योंकि हमारी बहन-बेटियां… pic.twitter.com/3AYS5LebFP — Madan Mohan Soni - (आगरा वासी) (@madanjournalist) May 3, 2025

