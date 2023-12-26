Union Minister Anurag Thakur actively participated in the langar seva at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi on the occasion of Veer Baal Diwas 2023. A video shared by news agency ANI captured the minister serving langar to the devotees. The gesture highlights the spirit of community service and inclusivity during the celebration of Veer Baal Diwas. Veer Bal Diwas 2023: PM Narendra Modi Flags Off Youth March-Past at Celebration Event in Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi (Watch Video).

Union Minister Anurag Thakur Serves Langar

#WATCH | Union Minister Anurag Thakur serves langar at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi on the occasion of #VeerBaalDiwas2023 pic.twitter.com/AxUfpMw8wY — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2023

