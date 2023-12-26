In a spirited "Veer Bal Diwas" celebration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off a vibrant march-past by enthusiastic youth at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The event, held on December 26, showcased the Prime Minister's active participation in honouring the bravery of the Sahibzades. Addressing the gathering, PM Modi emphasised the significance of "Veer Bal Diwas" as a tribute to the unwavering commitment of the youth towards the nation. PM Narendra Modi Addresses a Programme on Veer Baal Diwas 2023 (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Flags Off Youth March-Past

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off march-past by youth at the programme organized on the occasion of 'Veer Bal Diwas' in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/FXTK9dmKDV — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2023

