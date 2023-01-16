In a massive development, Viacom18 have bagged the media rights of the women's IPL, which is set to happen this year. According to an official statement by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah, Viacom have committed a whopping sum of Rs 951 crores for a total of five years. It is indeed a historic development in the growth of women's cricket in India. Zamina Tahir, Pakistan Bowler, Pulls Off ‘Mankad’ Run Out During During ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Viacom 18 Wins Media Rights of Women's IPL:

Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd wins Women's IPL media rights "Viacom has committed Rs 951 cr which means per match value of INR 7.09 cr for next 5 yrs(2023-27)...After pay equity,today's bidding for media rights for Women's IPL marks another historic mandate.," tweets BCCI Secy Jay Shah pic.twitter.com/7Q6ndOqP0s — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2023

