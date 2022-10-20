A 14-foot king cobra was rescued in the Anakapalli district in Andhra Pradesh. Reportedly, the giant reptile was spotted by a farmer. The farmer immediately alerted the wildlife conservators, who rescued the cobra and released it in its natural habitat. Video: School Student Narrowly Escapes From Being Bitten by Snake in Kerala's Kollam.

King Cobra Rescued in Andhra Pradesh:

