A pick-up truck carrying Warkaris overturned in the Pune district due to which, 18 of the pilgrims got injured. The incident took place at Shindwane Ghate on Thursday. Three people have been seriously injured in this accident while 15 people have suffered minor injuries. Bandra Worli Sea Link Accident CCTV Video: 5 Killed After Speeding Car Drives Into Accident Site in Mumbai, Ambulance Hit Too.

Pick-Up Truck Pickup Overturns in Pune:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)