A 102-year-old man on Thursday staged a unique protest in Haryana’s Rohtak, claiming that his pension was stopped in March this year on the ground that he was dead. Sitting on a decorated chariot, Duli Chand undertook a procession to hand over a memorandum to administrative officers and former minister Manish Grover urging them to restore his old-age pension. He was seen holding a board which read, “Your Phupha is still alive.”

