In a video that has gone viral on social media, Dr. Roshan Jacob, Commissioner, Lucknow was seen crying while consoling a mother who lots her son in the Lakhimpur Kheri road accident. In the video, Jacob can be seen offering her condolences to the distraught mother who lost her son. Later, she can be seen essaying her role of being a commissioner as she instructs the mother and other officials. On Wednesday, a massive road accident took place between a bus and truck in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Lucknow Commissioner Roshan Jacob

कितनी खूबसूरती से एक माँ और अफसर होने की जिम्मेदारी निभाई है लखनऊ की कमिश्नर रोशन जैकब ने अस्पताल पहुंची तो एक माँ का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल था उस माँ को देखकर खुद भी रोने लगीं फिर ममतामयी भाव से सारे निर्देश दिए..❤️ pic.twitter.com/LwBlGUQK7L — Nigar Parveen (@NigarNawab) September 28, 2022

25 People Are Being Treated in the Hospital

दुर्घटना के बाद प्रशासन मौके पर पहुंचा। अस्पताल में अभी 25 लोगों का इलाज चल रहा है। 14 लोगों को लखनऊ KGMU रेफर किया गया है। अभी तक 7 लोगों की मृत्यु की पुष्टि हुई है: लखीमपुर खीरी में बस और ट्रक के बीच सड़क दुर्घटना पर डॉ. रोशन जैकब, आयुक्त, लखीमपुर खीरी pic.twitter.com/J2Y2xlXiF2 — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) September 28, 2022

