Congress MLA Deepika Pandey Singh sat on a dharna on the waterlogged National Highway 133 (NH133) which passes through Jharkhand to protest the poor road quality. While protesting, Singh took bath on the waterlogged road in a symbolic gesture to show her dismay with the inaction of the authorities.

Deepika Pandey Singh Protest Poor Road Quality:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)