A video has gone viral on social media which shows Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development department of Karnataka, V Somanna, slapping a woman at Hangala village in Gundlupet. According to reports, the incident took place when the woman had come to share her grievance during a title distribution programme at Hangala, which the minister attended. The woman, despite being assaulted, is seen immediately touching the Minister's feet.

Watch Viral Video:

Karnataka minister seen slapping a woman. Housing minister & senior @BJP4Karnataka leader V Somanna caught on camera slapping, on stage, a woman who was trying to voice her grievance at an event the minister was participating in on Saturday at Gundlupet. pic.twitter.com/3OuMQYqgqB — Anusha Ravi Sood (@anusharavi10) October 23, 2022

